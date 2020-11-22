WATCH: Undertaker Gives Rapid Fire Thoughts On John Cena, Roman Reigns, Goldberg & More

The Undertaker will return to the Broken Skull Sessions with host “Stone Cold” Steve Austin tonight for a brand new interview, streaming on the WWE Network immediately following this year’s annual Survivor Series pay-per-view.

WWE’s digital team has uploaded another new clip to hype up the new face-to-face interview, featuring the Deadman giving his quick-fire reactions to various wrestlers and wrestling personalities he’s come into contact with throughout his iconic 30-year career.

— Yokozuna: “Awesome talent, better friend.”

— Paul Bearer: “Truly missed.”

— Triple H: “One of the greatest.”

— Goldberg: “Icon.”

— Bray Wyatt: “Future.”

— Giant Gonzalez: “Tough day at the office.”

— Shane McMahon: “Tremendous energy.”

— Paul Heyman: Tremendous mind.”

— John Cena: “Overachiever.”

— Kane: “Solid as a rock.”

— Roman Reigns: “Future of the Samoan dynasty.”

Undertaker’s reaction to Roman Reigns should come as no surprise, as the Phenom is a big fan of the so-called “Tribal Chief”. He has expressed regrets about not being physically ready for their match at WrestleMania and discussed with Kane in another recent WWE Network special that he would have liked Reigns to end his legendary undefeated streak.