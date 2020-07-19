WATCH: Undertaker Looks Back On His Time As “Wrestler’s Court” Judge

WWE has dropped a special bonus episode of their highly acclaimed series Undertaker: The Last Ride, available now streaming on-demand now through the WWE Network.

The episode, entitled “Tales From The Deadman”, features some of Undertaker’s personal favorite stories from his time on the road, including never-before-heard accounts of the infamous “Wrestler’s Court”.

Check out a clip before, featuring The Phenom recounting a few entertaining “Court” stories including Mick Foley standing up Bob “Hardcore” Holly at the airport, and a unique gift that Xavier Woods gave to ‘Taker to honor his position as the judge, jury and executioner of the WWE locker room.