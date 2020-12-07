Wrestling News
WATCH: Vince McMahon Directing Keith Lee: “We’re Going To Go Places”
The latest WWE 24 provided a rare glimpse at Vince McMahon doing what he does best, backstage producing and directing talent.
It’s not often fans get to see the WWE Chairman in his role behind the scenes due to how private he tends to be. However, the latest WWE 24, which focuses on Keith Lee, did exactly that, showcasing an engaging conversation between Lee and McMahon in Gorilla Position after Keith’s main roster debut.
“We’re going to go places, but you gotta make me believe in you,” Vince McMahon told the Limitless One. “We’ve got a whole global audience here now. It’s a little bit different. Gotta make some changes and be you.”
Vince continued, “Look what I got here. [expletive.] I’ve got a hell of an athlete. Hell of a performer. Promos are good…”
Vince can be seen talking with Keith, directing him and praising him, which Lee would go on to state fired him up.
After the conversation with his boss, Keith Lee admitted he was fired up, stating he is ready to dismantle the industry for him.
“Firework. Went from like smiles to like a coach firing you up, that’s what it felt like. A football game back when I played D-line. That’s what that felt. Vince McMahon is expecting me to dismantle this industry. I’m gonna fucking do it.”
Keith continued, “Taking in Vince’s guidance and being myself. I will remain focused and poised to be both basically with everything that I am.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)
You can see the clip from the latest WWE 24 below:
Seeing Vince McMahon in his element directing/producing a new talent in Keith Lee is pretty cool.
(From the WWE 24 on Keith Lee that dropped on WWE Network today) pic.twitter.com/xwr9NugCY9
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 6, 2020
Elias Teases A Character Change Following Electrocution On WWE Raw
Elias has taken to Twitter to provide an update on his status for the first time since his match with Jeff Hardy last week on WWE Raw.
The two men competed in a Symphony of Destruction match which was won by Jeff. One moment from the match saw Elias use a guitar to try and attack Jeff, only to smash it into an amplifier, which led to him being electrocuted, and Elias has claimed that has changed him as a person.
“Hello I am Elias and I would like to take this time to talk about the horrific electrocution this past week on Monday Night Raw,” said Elias. “Many of you loyal fans and Universal Truthsters out there that have sent me nothing but love, and I appreciate every one of you.
“And for those of you who said, ‘Elias deserves it,’ I just have to say, ‘Screw You.’ The doctors told me that kind of voltage could have killed an average man. But I’m no average man, and that’s why they call me The Extraordinary Elias,” he added.
Elias then claimed that doctors told him that he would never be able to play the guitar again, but he has gained full function of his hands again, although he has changed.
“The doctors also told me that I may no longer be able to play the guitar again,” he said. “Despite all those odds and thanks to modern medicine, I have gained full function in my hands. And when I was electrocuted, something in Elias did change.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
It remains to be seen whether this will lead to an actual character change from Elias.
Update: ⚡️ 🎸 🏥 @WWE pic.twitter.com/NTq4eOjfGH
— Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) December 6, 2020
Steve Austin Pays Tribute To Pat Patterson: “He Always Had A Smile On His Face”
WWE Hall Of Famer, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin recently spoke in-depth about Pat Patterson following his recent passing, paying tribute to him.
There has been a huge outpouring of love and respect for Patterson since his death, with the wrestling world mourning one of the all-time greats of the industry. Steve Austin has now added his name to that list, speaking to WWE’s YouTube channel about Pat.
“When I first came into WWE many years ago, I heard Pat Patterson was this great wrestling mind, one of the funniest guys I’ve ever met, and he always had a smile on his face and he liked to have a couple of cocktails as well,” Austin began. “Pat’s one of the best dudes in the history of the business, and he’s a guy whose contributions to the business are incredible, first and foremost as a performer in the ring in the first Intercontinental Champion. A lot of people know him for being one of Vince McMahon’s stooges, along with Gerry Brisco and those guys were so entertaining together, along with the fact that he invented basically the original format for the Royal Rumble.”
He continued, “His biggest contribution to the business, along with a great body of work, was all of the knowledge that he passed to all of the superstars who came through those doors. So instrumental and my career and The Rock’s career but really, in every WWE superstar who came through those doors, he would bestow knowledge, and learnings, and psychology, and ways to take things further and further and farther away to push the envelope as far as creativity. I’m gonna miss him. I’ll say this. Pat Patterson is gone, but will always be remembered, and that dude lived one of the craziest, most interesting, amazing lives anybody has ever lived. Bottom line.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)
Triple H Provides An Update On Candice LeRae’s Injury Status Following War Games
Triple H spoke to the media following WWE NXT Takeover: War Games, and he provided an injury update on Candice LeRae.
The PPV saw two War Games matches take place, both of which were incredibly violent, featuring big spots and plenty of weapons. Therefore, it isn’t a surprise that a few injuries have followed, but there is potentially a serious problem for Candice LeRae.
Triple H revealed that she was being checked out and having X-Rays for a potential broken arm, but he isn’t sure yet on how severe that situation is.
“Right now, for the most part, bumps and bruises on everybody. So, you know what you would expect out of this. Candice is getting checked out now. Getting her X-Rays checked out. So I really don’t have a status update yet on that, but you are correct.[It’s] possibly a broken arm. Maybe. We’re not sure yet, but we’ll see where that goes.”
Another wrestler who was injured in the War Games structure was Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish, who has an elbow injury.
“Bobby Fish got a little bit of a laceration on his elbow, but we’re not exactly sure. It’s just the elbows that we were just kind of wait to see but other than that, no, just bumps and bruises. I hold my breath on these kinds of shows every single time and tonight was certainly no different.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)
Both Undisputed Era and Team Candice LeRae walked away with victories from their individual War Games matches.
