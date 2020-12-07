WATCH: Vince McMahon Directing Keith Lee: “We’re Going To Go Places”

The latest WWE 24 provided a rare glimpse at Vince McMahon doing what he does best, backstage producing and directing talent.

It’s not often fans get to see the WWE Chairman in his role behind the scenes due to how private he tends to be. However, the latest WWE 24, which focuses on Keith Lee, did exactly that, showcasing an engaging conversation between Lee and McMahon in Gorilla Position after Keith’s main roster debut.

“We’re going to go places, but you gotta make me believe in you,” Vince McMahon told the Limitless One. “We’ve got a whole global audience here now. It’s a little bit different. Gotta make some changes and be you.” Vince continued, “Look what I got here. [expletive.] I’ve got a hell of an athlete. Hell of a performer. Promos are good…”

Vince can be seen talking with Keith, directing him and praising him, which Lee would go on to state fired him up.

After the conversation with his boss, Keith Lee admitted he was fired up, stating he is ready to dismantle the industry for him.

“Firework. Went from like smiles to like a coach firing you up, that’s what it felt like. A football game back when I played D-line. That’s what that felt. Vince McMahon is expecting me to dismantle this industry. I’m gonna fucking do it.” Keith continued, “Taking in Vince’s guidance and being myself. I will remain focused and poised to be both basically with everything that I am.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)

You can see the clip from the latest WWE 24 below: