WATCH: Vince McMahon Praises Jeff Hardy’s Match With Sheamus From WWE Backlash

A fun behind the scenes video has been shared online this past weekend as Vince McMahon praises Jeff Hardy after his WWE Backlash match.

The video comes from the upcoming WWE Chronicle which is going to be focused solely on Jeff Hardy. It shows Jeff heading to the Gorilla Position straight after his WWE Backlash clash against Sheamus.

The match was a very physical bout which was a really strong match, and both Bruce Prichard and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon were incredibly impressed with what they saw.

The two men were flying out with expletives in order to get over how impressed they were, with D-Von Dudley also being really impressed as well. You can see the clip below: