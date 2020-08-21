During WWE WrestleMania 36 season there were reports that Vince McMahon himself dove off a platform, and WWE has now shared the footage.

The clip has been used as a teaser for the upcoming WWE 24 that will be available this Sunday, and it showcases the WWE Chairman at his very best.

During the preparation for WWE WrestleMania 36, Vince himself gets up to the platform where Rob Gronkowski was stood and shows the NFL star exactly what he wants to do, leaping off the platform himself.

There were reports at the time that Gronkowski, who has since returned to the NFL following his short-lived WWE aspirations, didn’t feel comfortable performing the dive at the pay-per-view, so McMahon, 74, did the spot himself to prove it was safe.

You can see the footage below:

WWE 24: WrestleMania – The Show Must Go On, will air on the WWE Network this Sunday.