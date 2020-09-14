During the latest WWE’s Day Of, Vince McMahon’s backstage reaction to Dominik Mysterio’s WWE debut was showcased.

The whole documentary focused on Dominik Mysterio, chronicling his journey throughout the day for his WWE in-ring debut against Seth Rollins.

There were plenty of great moments showcased, which included Rey Mysterio and his wife congratulating him after the match, as well as Seth Rollins giving him his wrist tape as a memory for the match.

There was also a great moment between Dominik and Vince McMahon when he got back to Gorilla Position. Dominik made his way over to the WWE Chairman to thank him when Vince told him he should be very proud of himself.