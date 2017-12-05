ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

Chris and Nick return for yet another edition of the Voice of Wrestling, and they run down a list of WWE topics, including:

– Roman Reigns future, all the way to WrestleMania

– How successful has WWE been re-building Roman

– Woken Matt Hardy and where can they go with it?

– Are we getting tired of Finn Balor’s social media antics already?

– Batista potentially returning, and what they better NOT do with him if he does

All this and more on a new episode of VOW, live every Monday from 6:30-7:30pm EST. Check us out at www.voiceofwrestling.net.