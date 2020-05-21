WATCH: Warrior Wrestling 8 Streaming Free – Michael Elgin vs Brian Cage, Tessa Blanchard Battles Lucha Bros, More

>> WATCH HERE <<

Tonight beginning at 8PM ET the Chicago independent promotion Warrior Wrestling will be broadcasting their tremendous event from September 1, 2019 completely free on the Highspots Wrestling Network Twitch channel.

Here’s the match card for the show:

El Soberano Jr. vs. Templario

Gringo Loco & Sam Adonis vs. Brian Pillman Jr. & Wardlow

Atlantis vs. Ultimo Guerrero vs. Caristico

Killer Kross vs. Tom Lawlor

Lance Archer vs. Alex Zayne

Alex Shelley vs. Austin Aries (w/ Frank Mir)

Daga & Tessa Blanchard vs. The Lucha Bros.

Andrew Everett vs. Dragon Lee

Brian Cage (c) vs. Michael Elgin for the Warrior Wrestling Championships

If you’ve been following us here at ProWrestling.com over the last few years you know how much we love Warrior Wrestling. We have attended each of their events, and conducted dozens of interviews with the talent that comes through the doors.

It’s all for a great cause, as proceeds go to scholarships for the kids who attend the school where Warrior runs. The cards are always great, the crowd is hot, and the talent works hard due to the nature of the show. We highly recommend checking this one out. Besides, it’s a free show on a Thursday night in quarantine – what the heck else are you doing right now?