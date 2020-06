Rey Mysterio made his return to WWE Raw last night and he then stuck around to appear on the latest episode of Raw Talk after the show.

During his appearance, Rey spoke about why he doesn’t want Seth Rollins anywhere near his son, Dominik, who has been heavily involved in the storyline so far.

Dominik was also part of WWE Raw last night, getting physical with Rollins, Murphy and Austin Theory with the Mysterio’s being joined by Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo.