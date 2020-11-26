Following the main event of WWE NXT this week, William Regal has demanded answers from Pete Dunne as to who the mystery man was.

The Bruiserweight defeated Kyle O’Reilly in the main event ladder match, giving his team the advantage heading into WarGames. However, it wasn’t without the help of a masked man, who William Regal believes to be Pat McAfee.

Backstage, Regal questioned The Brand, demanding to know what McAfee was doing, yet they denied that it was the former NFL star.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLzUQihRFqI

Meanwhile, Undisputed Era also spoke with WWE’s YouTube channel, with Adam Cole calling the situation bulls**t, as they send a clear warning to McAfee.