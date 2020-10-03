WATCH: Woman Behind Smackdown’s Mystery Vignettes Revealed

Former Smackdown Women’s Champion and Money in the Bank winner Carmella has been revealed as the mysterious Superstar behind a string of recent vignettes, hyping up her return to television.

When fans last saw the Statin Island Princess she was competing in a bizarre Money in the Bank ladder match, brawling with six other stars in the division all throughout WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT.

It looks as if Carmella will be returning to her roots, ditching the fun-loving shtick she portrayed alongside billion-time 24/7 Champion R-Truth.

In a new video, seen below, she referred to herself as “untouchable”. Carmella also claimed to be better than the fans, who she blames for getting nowhere while dancing around on WWE television, having fun.

WIth the 2020 WWE Draft kicking off next week on Smackdown, and continuing on the following week on Monday Night Raw, there is no guarantee where she or anyone else will land.