WWE Cameras Follow Emotional Kairi Sane On Final Night; Asuka, Nakamura & More Say Goodbye

As previously reported, Kairi Sane has allowed her contract with WWE to expire. The “Pirate Princess” was written off television this past week on Monday Night Raw, and is in the process of returning home to Japan.

WWE cameras were rolling on Kairi’s final night at the Performance Center in Orlando, capturing what was an emotional farewell for her and several others. A new video paying tribute to her time in WWE, shown below, kicks off with the following message:

“After three years with WWE, former Women’s Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane made the decision to return to her family in Japan. The former NXT Women’s Champion and Mae Young Classic winner competed in her final match on Monday Night Raw on July 20.”

In the video, Kairi spoke about what it means to win the Mae Young Classic and multiple championships in both WWE and the NXT brand. Asuka, was also clearly emotional and said she was very lonely before her tag team partner arrived on the scene.