WATCH: WWE Clash Of Champions Kickoff Show & Watch-A-Long Panel

Featured above is the official WWE Watch-a-Long panel for tonight’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view. The cast of The Bump sans Kayla Braxton host the show, and WWE Superstars Keith Lee, Dominik Mysterio, Kyle O’Reilly, Rhea Ripley and more are advertised to join them throughout the show.

Below is the full WWE Clash of Champions kickoff show. Hall of Famers Booker T and John Bradshaw Layfield join the panel to run down all the action, plus Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defend their Smackdown Tag Team Championships against the Lucha House Party.