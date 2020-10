Watch along, LIVE as the WWE Hell In A Cell Kickoff Show takes place with all the build for tonight’s major PPV event taking place.

Charly Caruso is joined by Peter Rosenberg and a WWE Hall Of Fame panel with Booker T, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, and Jeff Jarrett all providing analysis ahead of the show. Plus, R-Truth will be defending his 24/7 Championship.

You can check out the full show below: