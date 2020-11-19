WATCH: WWE & Josiah Williams Team Up For Rap Tribute To The Undertaker

WWE and Josiah Williams of “Wrestle & Flow” have teamed up for a special rap collaboration in honor of The Undertaker. You can watch the music video above for the song, entitled “Welcome To Dark Side”.

WWE reported in 2019 that Josiah Williams had signed with the company as a member of their digital staff and would be working out of the Performance Center in Orlando. He was furloughed earlier this year so hopefully this is an indication that he’s back to work for WWE.

By the way, if you’ve never actively listened to Williams’ music before but he sounds familiar, it’s likely because he made Shawn Spears’ incredibly catchy AEW theme song.