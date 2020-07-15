WATCH: WWE Ranks The Top 10 Most Shocking Moments Of The Women’s Evolution

WWE is celebrating Women’s Evolution Week with new content across all social media channels celebrating the 5-year anniversary of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks on the main roster.

Featured above is a new WWE video ranking the Top 10 most shocking moments of the Women’s Evolution so far, including the arrival of Ronda Rousey, and Bayley murdering the Bayley Buddies and turning heel.

#10 – La Luchadora is unmasked as Mickie James.

#9 – The “Queen of Spades” Shayna Baszler and bites “The Man” Becky Lynch like a real-life vampire, setting the stage for their match at WrestleMania 36.

#8 – Nikki Bella returns from injury at WWE SummerSlam 2016 as the surprise tag team partner of Alexa Bliss and Natalya.

#7 – Alexa Bliss drops Sasha Banks with a nasty right hook after her arm appeared to be brutally injured and twisted out of its socket.

#6 – Bayley destroys the Bayley Buddies and turns heel.

#5 – UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey arrives at the Royal Rumble and issues a challenge to both champions and the Royal Rumble winner.

#4 – Sasha Banks returns and reveals her shocking new look.

#3 – The “Queen” Charlotte Flair ends the undefeated streak of Asuka at WrestleMania.

#2 – Carmella becomes the first woman ever to cash in Money in the Bank, pinning Charlotte to become the new Smackdown Women’s Champion.

#1 – Becky Lynch turns on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam