WATCH: WWE Ranks The Top 10 Surprise Returns Of 2020

Popular musician, Poppy, has made several appearances for WWE now, performing live, and she spoke about her history with wrestling.

When speaking with Yahoo, Poppy talked about being at Halloween Havoc and how she and Io Shirai have become friends.

“I’ve played “Scary Mask” now twice on Halloween. The first time was awesome — that was in the middle of a marathon run, but I absolutely wanted to do it. I played a show and then went to Florida to play “Scary Mask,” ran to the airport to fly to London and play an NME event, came back and played another show to pick up on the rest of the tour. It was awesome — I didn’t sleep for like four days. I played the intro music for Io Shirai, and we’ve become friends. She’s one of my favorite wrestlers now. She had a bit recently where she put a trash can over her head and jumped into a group of girls during a match, which was awesome. I love wrestling, so when I had an invitation to come play, I had to do it.”

Poppy went on to talk about how an appearance from Pee-Wee Herman actually inspired her to want to make an appearance at some point as she praised WWE’s COVID-19 testing.