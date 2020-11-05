WATCH: WWE Superstars, Legends Review WALTER & Ilja Dragunov’s Recent NXT UK Masterpiece

If you have not yet seen the absolute master class of physicality put on by WALTER and Ilja Dragunov on the November 29 edition of NXT UK, we highly recommend you find the nearest electronic device capable of running the WWE Network and checking it out immediately.

The two brutes battled over the NXT UK Championship recently, with the bout earning a “five star” review from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It is also currently sitting at the number two rated match of 2020 by the Cagematch community with an incredibly impressive rating of a 9.6.

In the video below, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and numerous Superstars including Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Killian Dain and William Regal watch through the match and offer their comments. Mostly, it’s a collection of well-deserved cringing over some of the stiffest looking (and sounding) shots in WWE history.