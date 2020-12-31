WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video

WWE has released a new video, above, featuring numerous Superstars and backstage names sharing their favorite memories of the late Jon Huber, better known to the wrestling world as Brodie Lee or Luke Harper.

Brodie performed for the company from 2012 to 2019, winning the Intercontinental Championship, the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside Erick Rowan – who made a brief appearance on AEW Dynamite last night to pay his respects – and the Smackdown Tag Team Championships with The Wyatt Family.

Jason Jordan makes a rare and emotional appearance in the video, revealing that Brodie was actually the first person besides him and his wife to hold their newborn daughter. Xavier Woods, Keith Lee, Mustafa Ali, John Morrison, Kofi Kingston, TJ Wilson and Adam Pierce also share their thoughts.