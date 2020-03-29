WATCH: WWE Superstars Reveal Their Mount Rushmore’s Of Wrestling

WWE has uploaded a brand new video to its YouTube channel, talking to several WWE Superstars who have chosen their personal Mount Rushmore’s of wrestling.

Seth Rollins picked: The Rock, Steve Austin, Vince McMahon, Hulk Hogan

Charlotte Flair picked: Herself, Andrade, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle

Liv Morgan picked: Herself, Mickie James, Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels

Becky Lynch split her Mount Rushmore’s into two, one for pure superstars and one for technical wrestlers.

For Superstars, she picked: The Rock, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, John Cena

For pure wrestlers she chose: Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle

Check out the video below which has more WWE Superstars such as Jason Jordan and Shayna Baszler giving their lists.