WATCH: WWE Superstars Say Emotional Goodbye To Renee Young

Renee Young, who has returned to using her real name Renee Paquette, made a special appearance on WWE’s weekly talk show The Bump this Wednesday morning, saying goodbye to her friends and fans in the WWE Universe.

The long-time announcer and history-making member of the Monday Night Raw announce team wrapped up her time with the company last weekend at WWE SummerSlam.

While on The Bump, Renee discussed some of her favorite people to interview and the best moments of her time with WWE, before things got very emotional for everyone, very quickly.

Host Kayla Braxton had prepared a special goodbye message from several of their friends and colleagues, including Corey Graves, The Miz, The IIconics, Big E, Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley and many more.