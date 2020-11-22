WATCH: WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show & Watch Along Party

Featured above is the official WWE Survivor Series Watch Along that will run throughout the length of tonight’s entire pay-per-view, beginning at 6:00 PM ET. Advertised to appear is Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Billie Kay, Apollo Crews, Angel Garza, Tamina, Ever-Rise, Shotzi Blackheart and Divas legend Kelly Kelly.

Featured below is the WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show beginning at 7:00 PM ET. An unconfirmed panel of experts will run down this year’s card followed by a dual-brand battle royal pitting the stars of both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown against each other.