WATCH: WWE Unveils New United States Championship Belt On Raw

WWE unveiled a brand new United States Championship belt this evening on Monday Night Raw, confirming reports made earlier in the day by WrestleVotes on Twitter.

In an interesting twist, the new belt was actually revealed by two-time champion MVP rather than the current champion Apollo Crews, who was not on the broadcast this week.

WWE’s self-proclaimed most valuable player actually holds a recent pinfall victory over Crews, thanks to outside interference from his managerial client Bobby Lashley. Check out the new title belt in the video above.