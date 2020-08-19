WATCH: WWE’s The Bump: Adam Cole, AJ Styles, Dominik Mysterio & More

Kayla Braxton and her crew return for an all new episode of WWE’s The Bump, featured above.

On this week’s show the group previews all the action ahead including tonight’s go-home edition of WWE NXT, the impending debut of WWE Thunderdome, and of course this weekend’s NXT TakeOver XXX and SummerSlam doubleheader.

Adam Cole joins The Bump this week to discuss his upcoming match against Pat McAfee, which has drawn a huge amount of buzz and morbid curiosity over the past few weeks. plus Dominik Mysterio talks about his in-ring debut against Seth Rollins, and the “Phenomenal” Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles calls in!