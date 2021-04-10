Connect with us

WATCH: WWE’s The Bump Previews WrestleMania Night One w/ Sasha Banks, Asuka, Bella Twins & More

Published

6 hours ago

on

Featured above is this Saturday’s very special WrestleMania edition of WWE’s The Bump. Kayla Braxton and her crew run down the entire Night One match card as Superstars and fans alike begin to arrive at Raymond James Stadium!

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka stops by to celebrate 50 years of Cup Noodles (and hype her match aginst Rhea Ripley), Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks has one final message for Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair, plus The Bella Twins talk WWE Hall of Fame induction and Damian Priest!


WWE WRESTLEMANIA 37 NIGHT ONE RESULTS – LIVE NOW: BANKS vs BELAIR, LASHLEY vs MCINTYRE, FANS ARE BACK!

Published

44 mins ago

on

Apr 10, 2021

By

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One

Welcome everyone to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE WrestleMania night one, live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL! Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair make history in the main event, Bobby Lashley defends the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, Latin hip hop sensation Bad Bunny in action and more!

Bell time tonight is 8:00 PM ET. Give us a follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook and Twitter to join in the discussion throughout the show if you’re into that sort of thing.


WWE WrestleMania 37 Night One Results
April 10, 2021
Tampa, FL

The Chairman of the Board, Vincent Kennedy McMahon himself came to the stage surrounded by the entire WWE roster to kick off The Showcase of the Immortals! “Welcome… to WrestleMania!”

 

 

 

Refresh for updates. 

WWE

Tampa, FL Weather Update Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania Night One

Published

6 hours ago

on

Apr 10, 2021

By

WWE WrestleMania Week on Peacock

We are just hours away from the largest gathering of professional wrestling fans since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but tonight’s eager WrestleMania attendees may have to contend with more than social distancing practices.

WrestleMania takes place outdoors at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL this year and weather reports currently have thunderstorms rolling into the area just before bell time.


According to Weather.com, thunderstorms with winds up to 15 mph are expected to begin around 6:00 pm local time and continue through the evening, turning into scattered thunderstorms starting at 9:00 pm.

The thunder and lightning is expected to continue until late Sunday night or early Monday morning, so both nights of WrestleMania are likely to be hit. Temperatures are supposed to be in the low 80s this evening and are unlikely to drop below 70 during the weekend.

WWE revealed the set for WrestleMania in a video last night. In addition to the actual pirate ship with functioning pyro cannons, the ring is covered by a large canopy. While the wrestlers may stay dry, that’s not going to help the estimated 25,000 people who will fill the stadium this evening.

WWE

Kicking Off WWE WrestleMania Night One Will Be…

Published

11 hours ago

on

Apr 10, 2021

By

WWE has officially confirmed that Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship will open WrestleMania tonight at Raymond James Stadium.

It was announced earlier this week that Bianca Belair and “The Boss” Sasha Banks will make history in the main event of WrestleMania night one in their match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.


Drew McIntyre recently stated that he wouldn’t mind being in the opening match this year. “It’s just as big because if you get to walk out in that first match and get the crowd full of energy, all those pent up reactions that we’ve been keeping inside for a year, that’s going to be special too. So either way, I’m happy.”

