WATCH: WWE’s The Bump Previews WrestleMania Night One w/ Sasha Banks, Asuka, Bella Twins & More

We are just hours away from the largest gathering of professional wrestling fans since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but tonight’s eager WrestleMania attendees may have to contend with more than social distancing practices.

WrestleMania takes place outdoors at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL this year and weather reports currently have thunderstorms rolling into the area just before bell time.

According to Weather.com, thunderstorms with winds up to 15 mph are expected to begin around 6:00 pm local time and continue through the evening, turning into scattered thunderstorms starting at 9:00 pm.

The thunder and lightning is expected to continue until late Sunday night or early Monday morning, so both nights of WrestleMania are likely to be hit. Temperatures are supposed to be in the low 80s this evening and are unlikely to drop below 70 during the weekend.

WWE revealed the set for WrestleMania in a video last night. In addition to the actual pirate ship with functioning pyro cannons, the ring is covered by a large canopy. While the wrestlers may stay dry, that’s not going to help the estimated 25,000 people who will fill the stadium this evening.