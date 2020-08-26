WATCH: WWE’s The Bump: Renee Young Says Goodbye, Mandy Rose, JBL & More

The latest episode of The Bump is now live on the WWE Network and all major WWE digital platforms. Kayla Braxton and her crew return for a stacked show following SummerSlam and NXT Takeover: XXX weekend.

The legendary former WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield makes an appearance on this week’s show covering a myriad of topics including his commentary career, working alongside Michael Cole, his thoughts on Keith Lee, Otis, and a whole lot more.

Plus, Renee Young stops by potentially one last time to say goodbye to the WWE Universe, Mandy Rose discusses her “Loser Leaves WWE” match with Sonya Deville, and more. Check out the video above.

The Bump airs every Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET.