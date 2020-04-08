We May Not Have Seen The Last Of ‘American Badass’ Undertaker In WWE

The internet is still buzzing the bizarrely unique Boneyard Match that took place this past weekend at WrestleMania 36, pitting the immortal Undertaker against 32-year wrestling veteran AJ Styles – in an actual cemetery.

The match saw the Deadman ride into the “boneyard” clad in black leather, riding a motorcycle. This obviously elicited some nostalgia from fans who have been clamoring for a return of the “American Badass” character, ever since it was literally buried alive in 2002.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes on Twitter, it’s quite possible that we haven’t seen the last of this new incarnation of The Undertaker.

WrestleVotes tweeted, “All indications from three different sources I’ve spoke to believe that whenever we see The Undertaker next, it will indeed be this new ABA style Taker from ‘The Boneyard’ match this past Saturday.”