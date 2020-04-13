We Rank Five AEW Stars Who Should Challenge For Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship

Showing 1 of 6

While Jon Moxley might be busy with Jake Hager and Chris Jericho at the moment, it’s always fun to look ahead to the future, and what could be next. The current AEW World Champion is the first babyface to hold the title, and doing so opens up a huge door of possibilities.

The company has some amazing heels on its roster, both in terms of characters and in-ring workers that would make for compelling rivals to Moxley. Seeing him compete in dream matches against fresh opponents or old enemies under a new light.

There are so many huge rivalries that AEW can make happen with Jon Moxley that would really be fun to watch, and in this list, we will take a look at five names who would make for great opponents.