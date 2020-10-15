We Ranked: 5 Potential Sleeper Picks From The 2020 WWE Draft

Showing 1 of 6

When it comes to the WWE Draft, the focus is always on who gets to be in the first round and which top tier talents are moved to which brand. While that is rightfully important, oftentimes it is some of the later picks that end up becoming the big hits for their new brands.

Sleeper picks can bring the biggest surprises to the WWE Universe, purely because fans don’t expect it. Those who are chosen later on in the draft tend to be forgotten or are just expected to fill up the show. However, in the 2020 WWE Draft, some interesting names ended up being drafted later on which could be wrestlers to keep an eye on.