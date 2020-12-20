Editorials
We Ranked: 5 Potential WWE TLC Tag Team Partners For Asuka
WWE has spent several weeks building up the tag team of Asuka and Lana, only to decide not to have them team up at WWE TLC, in classic WWE fashion. Despite the fact that the entire storyline has been built around Lana as the underdog, trying to overcome her rivals in Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, that story won’t be playing out tonight.
The Women’s Tag Team Championship match tonight is currently set to see Nia and Shayna defend their titles against Asuka and a mystery tag team partner. The current champions attacked Lana after she picked up a surprising win against Jax, which has written her off television.
But with Lana out, who are the other potential options to team up with Asuka tonight?
Possible Matches & Wild Speculation To Fill Out The Rest Of The WWE TLC Card
There are at present six matches official for this Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. That leaves plenty of room for wild speculation, coming off a card with eight matches in 2019, and a whopping 12 matches in 2018, including their respective kickoff shows.
Before we get to what might be added to WWE’s last major show of the year, let’s take a look at what we know for sure is taking place this weekend at the ThunderDome.
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs
December 20, 2020
TLC Match for the WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles
TLC Match for the Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Firefly Inferno Match
The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & TBD
With Asuka involved in the tag team title picture once again, the Raw Women’s Championship will more than likely not be on the line. That’s certainly a shame given that the belt hasn’t been properly defended on pay-per-view since Clash of Champions, followed by Asuka being left off Hell in a Cell altogether and then losing to Sasha Banks at Survivor Series.
Bobby Lashley could defend the United States Championship this weekend, with Jeff Hardy up at the plate, and Riddle on deck. Riddle’s beef has more or less been with MVP and the Hurt Business as a whole. This one feels unlikely to me. There’s obviously a bigger match coming, possibly on Raw or at the Rumble, but at this point announcing it for TLC in the 11th hour comes across as an afterthought, doing more harm than good.
Sticking with the Raw brand, there’s a couple smaller scenarios that could make for a solid pre-show match or something to break up the bigger title bouts on the card.
Sheamus has unfinished business with AJ Styles’ big ass bodyguard Omos. He’s also been mixed up in The Miz and John Morrison, who are all but insufferable together right up until the bell rings. I could see an impromptu tag team match giving both Sheamus and Keith Lee an opportunity to get their win back.
Keep an eye out for Elias. He returned with a reborn Jaxson Ryker this week, and while that’s just about the only thing that could ever make me not want to see Elias on my television, WWE is generally pretty good about getting him on the card even if it’s just a segment and not a match.
Let’s move on to the Smackdown side.
I was mildly surprised when WWE did not announce Sami Zayn vs. Big E for the Intercontinental Championship during Smackdown. Then again, with the show airing on FS1 instead of FOX this week, maybe they figured making the announcement on social media would have the same effect.
The Street Profits retained their Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on Friday night, but Montez Ford showed that the dynamic duo isn’t above using underhanded means to get the job done. They left the door wide open to an immediate rematch, and WWE could easily slap a stipulation like a Tables Match on to make sure that the… good guys don’t cheat again? I don’t know. I don’t want to think about it anymore.
Speaking of cheating, Bayley used a good old-fashioned eye rake to score an otherwise hard-fought victory over Bianca Belair on Smackdown. This wasn’t quite the match I wanted it to be for a first-time occurance, but they also told a good story. Bayley mocked Belair relentlessly throughout the match and was constantly punished for it. She was inches away from losing. If booked well, their second match should be psychologically different. That said, I also don’t think there’s a reason to immediately rebound into a rubber match 48 hours later. These two are good together, and they’ll find their chemistry in the ring. Bianca needs to do something to make Bayley give her the rematch, because that’s the type of heel she is. This is a WrestleMania match if they do it right, and part of that entails not running it twice in three days.
As for potential filler for the TLC card, Billie Kay has been all over the place on the blue brand ever since the WWE Draft. She’s offered her resume to all kinds of people, even trying to score a spot on the Smackdown announce team. Recent she found herself looking for a tag team partner to prove herself against the Riott Squad. Week one saw her and Natalya take a quick loss, and this week Billie and a returning Tamina didn’t do a whole lot better. They’re running out of ammunition quickly though. As in, unless Mickie James is available there’s literally no one left in the division. So maybe this is less of a possibility than previously anticipated.
There’s also Otis, who scored a shockingly quick win over three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, five-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion, two-time NXT Champion and former Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura. If it makes you feel any better, the win was played off as a gag to further a partnership with Chad Gable that, if it lasts any longer than a week or two, will make the big man look like a moron. Anyways…
Just to recap, here's the WWE TLC match card updated with the most likely additions:
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs
December 20, 2020
TLC Match for the WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles
TLC Match for the Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Firefly Inferno Match
The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & TBD
Intercontinental Championship Match
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Big E
Smackdown Tag Team Championship (Tables?) Match
The Street Profits (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Sheamus & Keith Lee vs. The Miz & John Morrison
Whatever happens we’ll keep you updated throughout the weekend, as we’re sure to get at least one or two more additions to this show. Join us for live coverage of WWE TLC this Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #49)
As we come towards the end of the year, all four shows have ramped things up in order to push their individual storylines, matches, and upcoming shows. There was plenty of noteworthy moments from the world of wrestling this week, with certain moments connecting, and others, unfortunately, falling flat.
As ever, it’s time to Break It Down and work out what worked, and what didn’t. We will take a look at all four shows and see which was the standout episode for this week!
4. WWE Raw
It was a really strange episode of WWE Raw this week, which was a real tale of two halves. The first half of the show was a complete disaster, to put it mildly. Every single segment fell flat, from the RETRIBUTION members losing (again), to the awful Miz TV segment, it was just bad all around.
Thankfully, things in the second half of the show picked up a lot. Kofi Kingston and Shelton Benjamin proved they’re as good as ever with their bout, and the handicap match featuring the stars involved in the main event scene was really enjoyable as well.
But ultimately, they didn’t close the show this week, instead, that honor was given to Bray Wyatt facing Randy Orton. This was a great match and was one of Wyatt’s best outings in the Firefly Fun House form, with a really fun and well put-together finish.
3. AEW Dynamite
AEW delivered a massive show last time out, but sadly this episode failed to really follow up on that. The big excitement was what Kenny Omega would do next, but for anybody who saw Impact Wrestling, it was pretty much the same thing, which was disappointing.
The opening tag team match between The Young Bucks and TH2 fell very flat for me, as there was a real lack of selling throughout. While there’s no doubt a great amount of skill, it was hard to invest in. Throughout the rest of the show, the in-ring work was good, but nothing felt particularly thrilling or must-see.
Sting was a big part of the excitement heading into this episode, and once they got through the, ‘he’s happy to be here’ stuff, his promo was good. The tease of him vs Cody was really well done, which is a story that audiences can easily get into.
2. WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown was a solid show from start to finish, and while it was nothing mindblowing, everything was entertaining. There was some solid in-ring action, with Montez Ford and Dolph Ziggler having a good encounter, while Big E and Sami Zayn was solid as well.
Not everything was great, as the pairing between Billie Kay and Natalya didn’t work and just feels totally pointless. The post-breakup storylines for The IIconics really have made the decision to split them up seem even more ridiculous than it first seemed.
The main event saw Carmella challenge Sasha Banks for the title, and while it wasn’t necessary to have this match on the show, it was entertaining. Carmella and Banks clearly have good in-ring chemistry, and that’s a good thing moving forwards for this rivalry.
1. WWE NXT
WWE NXT was great this week, coming off the back of a really good Takeover, there was plenty going on. Building up a laundry list of potential challengers for Finn Balor made sense, and having Karrion Kross return was also a massive moment. It’s also smart to keep him away from Balor for now, as that can setup a much bigger match down the line.
WWE also continued its strong work with the tag team division from Imperium, Ever-Rise, and Grizzled Young Veterans. It’s a much-needed injection of quality and their match was great, while Killian Dain and Pete Dunne had a really great singles match as well, with Dain looking good in this one.
The main event saw Raquel Gonzalez defeat Ember Moon which was also a really solid match. It’s great to see WWE committing fully to Raquel as well, as this is something she’s certainly earned. WWE also did a nice job following up on WarGames from this, and the injuries that the crazy match caused.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 105
WWE NXT- 149
AEW Dynamite- 137
WWE SmackDown- 103
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #47)
It was an action-packed week of professional wrestling with lots of major moments taking place. By now, you should know the score with this weekly feature. It’s time to take a look back at the four major shows and see which one stood out amongst the pack, and which fell short of the mark.
Let’s break it down and take a look at how things worked out during week 47!
4. WWE Raw
This show may not have had the highest quality of matches, with plenty of them being fairly average. However, the show ran smoothly and felt like it had a clear progression towards TLC, and that is always a good thing, with the qualification matches for the #1 contender’s spot, which was a reward for the Raw team, which was deserved.
The matches were all okay, but they never got to the next level required. However, the tag team match between New Day and Hurt Business was fun, but a little repetitive from what has been seen in the past. The Firefly Funhouse was great again this week, with these moments still being a massively enjoyable part of this show.
The match between Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross was also brilliant, as the character continued to push the recent storyline. While it’s a shame this match wasn’t saved for a PPV match, it was a lot of fun to see on Raw.
3. WWE SmackDown
The blue brand featured some great moments this week, right from the start. Once again, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso had a great opening segment together with Roman pushing the family line. While it’s walking the fine line of becoming a bit repetitive, this segment worked well this time around, but WWE does need to be careful not to overdo this.
From there the show continued to be entertaining with the match between The Street Profits and Roode/Ziggler being entertaining. But the match of the night was Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan, which was just a joy to watch.
Building Bianca Belair up is a wise decision by WWE, even if her match with Natalya wasn’t anything overly special. Plus, the main event was excellent. Putting Kevin Owens back to the main event scene is something that has needed to happen for a while now, and this was a great start for that storyline.
2. AEW Dynamite
This show was another great one for AEW Dynamite as the company continued to push for the major Winter Is Coming show that is taking place this Wednesday. The focus on Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley was great, with their contract signing segment being a lot of fun to watch unfold.
The show had a good mix of matches, and while it wasn’t the strongest outing in-terms of match quality, there were some great bouts in there still. Hangman Page and John Silver had a fun encounter, but the best match of the night was the main event between Pac/Rey Fenix and The Blade and The Butcher, as both teams continue to impress.
The segment between Cody Rhodes and Taz was the big talking point from this show though. The manner in which they executed their promo segment with intensity and realism which has continued to make the issues between them feel easy to relate and connect with, which is crucial.
1. WWE NXT
The build-up towards NXT Takeover: WarGames was in full swing this week for an action-packed show from top to bottom. The show kickstarted with a good bout between Candice LeRae and Ember Moon, which eventually led to a major heel turn from Toni Storm, taking her character in a much needed new direction.
Timothy Thatcher and Kushida had a nice technical match as Tommaso Ciampa continued to push for a bout with Thatcher. Plus, the KO Show was a nice change of pace and continued the North American Title storyline with some nice comedic moments.
The issues between Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes also carried on, setting up a Takeover match between them, although this feud really has dragged on a little too long at this point. But the highlight was the ladder match main event which saw Pete Dunne and Kyle O’Reilly really push each other to their limits, taking some incredible bumps along the way.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 102
WWE NXT- 144
AEW Dynamite- 131
WWE SmackDown- 97
