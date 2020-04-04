Showing 1 of 36

Over the course of 34 years, the opening match at WrestleMania has seen it all.

Four ladder matches, two Battle Royales, six Intercontinental Championship defenses, two WWE World Heavyweight Championship defenses, numerous tag team matches, one Belfast Brawl, and three appearances from the “Heart Break Kid” Shawn Michaels, all many years before he would adopt the well-earned moniker of “Mr. WrestleMania”.

The opening match sets the tone for the rest of the night, and is perhaps the single most important piece of the lineup apart from, of course, the main event itself. We have seen every level of performer and performance grace the opener through the decades, from abysmal Battle Royales to the epic battling of brothers. On the following pages, you will see our ranking of every single opening match in WrestleMania history, from the very worst to the very best.

Note: For this list we are only including matches that took place on the main card of WrestleMania. The lost dark matches of the early days, and the modern Kickoff Show matches are not factored in.

Note: This listicle was first created in 2019 prior to WrestleMania 35, and has since been updated to include last year’s opening match. That is also why, as you will find below, each of the links are off by one number.