BRET HART vs. OWEN HART — WrestleMania X

I mean, honestly. Was anything else going to top our list?

There have only been a handful of true “masterpieces” throughout history, even on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and this is the only one to have headlined a WrestleMania. And when you consider the competitors, two brothers pitted against one another from the legendary, battle-tested Hart family, that should come as no surprise to anyone.

Way back in 1994 the landscape of WWE (then WWF) was rapidly changing in a drastic way. It was only a year before that Hulk Hogan had defeated Yokozuna to win the world title in one of the more controversial and universally panned decisions in WrestleMania. Gone were the Ultimate Warrior and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, replaced by new generational talents; names like Shawn Michaels, Razor Ramon and Lex Luger.

Okay, well they tried with Lex Luger at least.

This match was so much more than a 20-minute wrestling classic. And it was that. There had been exciting, fast-paced sprints at WrestleMania before, but those who only watched WWE programming in the early 90s had never seen anything like this. A combination of Canadian technical excellence and the speed and intensity that Owen had obviously brought back with him from Japan, where he faced incredible performers like Hiro Saito, Hirsohi Hase and a young Jushin Thunder Liger. Quite simply, this match was the first of its kind.