We Ranked Five WWE Superstars Who Should Challenge For Drew McIntyre WWE Championship

While he has technically already had his first WWE Championship defence against Big Show, we are yet to find out who will be the first feud for Drew McIntyre as World Champion. The Scotsman made history by becoming the first-ever British wrestler to become a WWE Champion and he has certainly got momentum behind him right now.

Because of that, deciding who will be his first official rival for the WWE Championship is a tough one to make. With no fans in the buildings, WWE has to be very careful with its handling of McIntyre in order to keep fans on his side, ensuring he is still a firm fan favorite when normality resumes.

Luckily for WWE, they have an absolutely loaded roster of talent who could be fantastic rivals to Drew McIntyre on the road to WWE Money In The Bank. So, let’s take a look at five wrestlers we think should challenge the Chosen One!