We Ranked: Six Things WWE TLC Did Very Right
I was admittedly surprised when WWE didn’t announce Big E vs. Sami Zayn for Sunday’s pay-per-view, considering their propensity for rushing things and then dragging them out forever, but I’m glad they held off.
It’s clear E winning the Intercontinental Championship is the next step in his slow but steady rise up the card, but it has to be done right. He’s been rather successfully getting the better of Sami in skits like the “Sami Awards” and random backstage segments, but the last time they were actually in the ring, E got outsmarted and trapped under the ring. While he’s beaten names like The Miz, John Morrison and Sheamus in recent months, he needed to earn that title shot.
I applaud WWE for having the patience to not rush this match. Big E pinned the champ, now he’s got an opportunity on Smackdown’s Christmas Day special. TLC did a good job on this one.
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #50)
It was another big week in the world of professional wrestling, with WWE pushing towards WWE TLC, while the Wednesday Night Wars continued to rage on with two more entertaining shows. There was a real mixed bag of quality this week though, from the in-ring work to the promos and story development. But which show was the best? Let’s Break It Down!
4. WWE Raw
WWE Raw was a real drag this time, which is never a good thing heading into a PPV. The fact that it brought in the lowest viewership in company history was telling, and sadly, deserved due to the poor quality of the show overall. Right from the start and the hokey segment with The Miz reading a WWE version of the Night Before Christmas, it was clear the show was going to be a poor one.
The work with Lana and Nia Jaz was incredibly sloppy, with their match falling way short of the mark as far as the quality people expect. Plus, writing her off television made no sense with the storyline that they had been working up until that point.
The entire show was just kept in a really comedic manner, with a real lack of stories to engage in. Thankfully, it wasn’t all a disaster. Sheamus continues to impress as he and AJ Styles had a great match, but that’s about as good as things got.
3. AEW Dynamite
Much like WWE Raw, it was quite a lacklustre episode of AEW Dynamite this week, which felt like a run of the mill show without much of note taking place. As ever, the wrestling was entertaining, but there wasn’t any big angle or match that felt like it was must-see.
The major tag team match was, as expected, far too chaotic with too many wrestlers involved to possibly make this match work. The women’s tag team segment felt like it was just done to tick a box, with a lot of it being done during a commercial, with this issue continuing to plague the show overall.
The main event served a purpose in pushing Kenny Omega as a dominant champion, but it certainly did no favors for Joey Janela. Overall, the show was serviceable and enjoyable to watch, but it never quite got out of second gear.
2. WWE SmackDown
The go-home show for WWE TLC did a really good job of delivering on the excitement that was needed. Throughout the night, the work with Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns was tremendous, and it really sold the storyline and match as something people should be desperate to see.
The tag teamwork between The Street Profits and Dolph Ziggler/Robert Roode was enjoyable, as they had a good match. However, it’s time for this storyline to move on now, as it’s something that has been shown enough at this point.
Otis beating Shinsuke Nakamura was something that shocked everyone, and their match wasn’t particularly good either, plus Bayley beating Bianca Belair at this point fell really flat, despite the match being good. However, the Sami Awards segment was really great and felt like
1. WWE NXT
The black and gold brand has been on a roll as of late, and that continued on this episode of the show. Every segment felt important and served a purpose. The work with The Way faction was tremendous throughout the night, with Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell progressing within their gimmicks.
The work with Boa and Xia Li continues to be excellently done, with these segments being incredibly well put together. As well as that, Tyler Rust really shone in his match with Tommaso Ciampa, helping to build a brand new name for the brand.
WWE NXT had two Takeover quality matches on this show, with the main event between Toni Storm and Rhea Ripley being a great one. However, the match between Kyle O’Reilly and Pete Dunne was the real show-stealer, and was the best match of the week, with this hard-hitting, back and forth bout being an unbelievable one.
Fourth place=1 point
Third place=2 points
Second place=3 points
First place=4 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 106
WWE NXT- 153
AEW Dynamite- 139
WWE SmackDown- 106
We Ranked: 5 Potential WWE TLC Tag Team Partners For Asuka
Who Is Ready To Team With Asuka?
WWE has spent several weeks building up the tag team of Asuka and Lana, only to decide not to have them team up at WWE TLC, in classic WWE fashion. Despite the fact that the entire storyline has been built around Lana as the underdog, trying to overcome her rivals in Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, that story won’t be playing out tonight.
The Women’s Tag Team Championship match tonight is currently set to see Nia and Shayna defend their titles against Asuka and a mystery tag team partner. The current champions attacked Lana after she picked up a surprising win against Jax, which has written her off television.
But with Lana out, who are the other potential options to team up with Asuka tonight?
Possible Matches & Wild Speculation To Fill Out The Rest Of The WWE TLC Card
There are at present six matches official for this Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. That leaves plenty of room for wild speculation, coming off a card with eight matches in 2019, and a whopping 12 matches in 2018, including their respective kickoff shows.
Before we get to what might be added to WWE’s last major show of the year, let’s take a look at what we know for sure is taking place this weekend at the ThunderDome.
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs
December 20, 2020
TLC Match for the WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles
TLC Match for the Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Firefly Inferno Match
The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & TBD
With Asuka involved in the tag team title picture once again, the Raw Women’s Championship will more than likely not be on the line. That’s certainly a shame given that the belt hasn’t been properly defended on pay-per-view since Clash of Champions, followed by Asuka being left off Hell in a Cell altogether and then losing to Sasha Banks at Survivor Series.
Bobby Lashley could defend the United States Championship this weekend, with Jeff Hardy up at the plate, and Riddle on deck. Riddle’s beef has more or less been with MVP and the Hurt Business as a whole. This one feels unlikely to me. There’s obviously a bigger match coming, possibly on Raw or at the Rumble, but at this point announcing it for TLC in the 11th hour comes across as an afterthought, doing more harm than good.
Sticking with the Raw brand, there’s a couple smaller scenarios that could make for a solid pre-show match or something to break up the bigger title bouts on the card.
Sheamus has unfinished business with AJ Styles’ big ass bodyguard Omos. He’s also been mixed up in The Miz and John Morrison, who are all but insufferable together right up until the bell rings. I could see an impromptu tag team match giving both Sheamus and Keith Lee an opportunity to get their win back.
Keep an eye out for Elias. He returned with a reborn Jaxson Ryker this week, and while that’s just about the only thing that could ever make me not want to see Elias on my television, WWE is generally pretty good about getting him on the card even if it’s just a segment and not a match.
Let’s move on to the Smackdown side.
I was mildly surprised when WWE did not announce Sami Zayn vs. Big E for the Intercontinental Championship during Smackdown. Then again, with the show airing on FS1 instead of FOX this week, maybe they figured making the announcement on social media would have the same effect.
The Street Profits retained their Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on Friday night, but Montez Ford showed that the dynamic duo isn’t above using underhanded means to get the job done. They left the door wide open to an immediate rematch, and WWE could easily slap a stipulation like a Tables Match on to make sure that the… good guys don’t cheat again? I don’t know. I don’t want to think about it anymore.
Speaking of cheating, Bayley used a good old-fashioned eye rake to score an otherwise hard-fought victory over Bianca Belair on Smackdown. This wasn’t quite the match I wanted it to be for a first-time occurance, but they also told a good story. Bayley mocked Belair relentlessly throughout the match and was constantly punished for it. She was inches away from losing. If booked well, their second match should be psychologically different. That said, I also don’t think there’s a reason to immediately rebound into a rubber match 48 hours later. These two are good together, and they’ll find their chemistry in the ring. Bianca needs to do something to make Bayley give her the rematch, because that’s the type of heel she is. This is a WrestleMania match if they do it right, and part of that entails not running it twice in three days.
As for potential filler for the TLC card, Billie Kay has been all over the place on the blue brand ever since the WWE Draft. She’s offered her resume to all kinds of people, even trying to score a spot on the Smackdown announce team. Recent she found herself looking for a tag team partner to prove herself against the Riott Squad. Week one saw her and Natalya take a quick loss, and this week Billie and a returning Tamina didn’t do a whole lot better. They’re running out of ammunition quickly though. As in, unless Mickie James is available there’s literally no one left in the division. So maybe this is less of a possibility than previously anticipated.
There’s also Otis, who scored a shockingly quick win over three-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, five-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion, two-time NXT Champion and former Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura. If it makes you feel any better, the win was played off as a gag to further a partnership with Chad Gable that, if it lasts any longer than a week or two, will make the big man look like a moron. Anyways…
Just to recap, here's the WWE TLC match card updated with the most likely additions:
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs
December 20, 2020
TLC Match for the WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles
TLC Match for the Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Firefly Inferno Match
The Fiend vs. Randy Orton
Raw Tag Team Championship Match
The New Day (c) vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & TBD
Intercontinental Championship Match
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Big E
Smackdown Tag Team Championship (Tables?) Match
The Street Profits (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Sheamus & Keith Lee vs. The Miz & John Morrison
Whatever happens we’ll keep you updated throughout the weekend, as we’re sure to get at least one or two more additions to this show. Join us for live coverage of WWE TLC this Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
