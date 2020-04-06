We Ranked The 10 Greatest Moments Of WrestleMania 36 Weekend

Showing 1 of 11

For the first time ever, WrestleMania took place this year across two nights, in front of a grand total of zero fans in attendance. No one really knew what to expect. Some hoped to simply be distracted from a devastating global pandemic, others believed adamantly that it would be an awkward train wreck.

What WWE delivered across this past weekend certainly had a few bumps and bruises – this was not the WrestleMania we have known and loved for 36 years. But against all odds, WWE largely put together a double-header full of entertaining moments, some great matches, and as promised a welcome distraction from the times we all find ourselves enduring.

We’ve collected the ten greatest moments (and one honorable mention) from across both nights of WrestleMania 36. Let’s get at it!

Honorable Mention:

Bliss & Cross Win Tag Team Gold

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross finally got their hands back around the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to kick off night one of WrestleMania. While it wasn’t the most talked about match of the weekend, we had a lot of fun watching it and thought all four ladies deserved a shout-out for their hard work.

It’s been incredibly frustrating to watch two incredibly talented performers hold those belts for so long, and do next to nothing with them. Their first major program was against Charlotte and Becky, two singles stars, and Asuka’s basically been a solo champion with a fun mascot. Here’s hoping a title change means we’ll see the women’s tag titles actually used to foster a competitive division.