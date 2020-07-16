Showing 1 of 20

IMPACT Wrestling’s annual Slammiversary pay-per-view airs live on pay-per-view THIS SATURDAY night. This is the 16th annual incarnation of the summer classic, and to celebrate we’ve gone back to the start and ranked the Top 25 greatest IMPACT and TNA Wrestling stars throughout the history of Slammiversary.

This Saturday for live coverage of the pay-per-view, kicking off at 8:00 PM ET.

Below is the final match card:

IMPACT World Championship Match

Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. ???

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match

The North (c) vs. Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan

Knockouts Championship Match

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

X-Division Championship Match

Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey

TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match

Moose (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer

Open Challenge

The Rascalz vs. TBD

Knockouts #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match

Alisha Edwards vs. Havok vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nevaeah vs. Rosemary vs. Su Yung/Susie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie