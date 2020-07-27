Showing 1 of 35

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in 2019. We are working on getting it up to date, so a few of the placements may change.

#35 – JEFF HARDY

The “Charismatic Enigma” has been a major part of some big moments throughout SummerSlam history, from the historic TLC match in 2000, to defending his World Heavyweight Championship in the main event, against CM Punk in 2009. The problem is, he’s literally never won a single match on one of wrestling’s biggest stages. Over the course of 18 years he lost on six different occasions, including two TLC matches and a ladder match.