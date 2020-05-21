We Speculate Wildly (More Like Mildly) About The NXT Takeover: In Your House Card

We are less than three weeks away from NXT Takeover: In Your House, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the classic WWF pay-per-view concept.

So far the only match confirmed for the show is a battle between Tommaso Ciampa and newcomer Karrion Kross, so it’s time to speculate wildly about what the rest of the match card will look like. To be honest, based on current storylines the show looks fairly straightforward at this point. It’s more like speculating mildly.

NXT Championship

Adam Cole (c) vs. The Velveteen Dream

NXT Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley

NXT North American Championship

Keith Lee (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

Killer Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Finals

El Hijo del Fantasma vs. TBD

It is of course possible that any of these matches could be done on television over the next 2-3 weeks, much like Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher’s scheduled cage fight next week, but like… why?

The Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament finals is kind of a no-brainer. A triple threat match between Drake Maverick, Jake Atlas and Kushida is set for next week to determine who will face El Hijo del Fantasma from their block.

Based on the only major storyline of the tournament, him already scoring an upset over Kushida this past week, and Jake Atlas being in the triple threat to take the fall, it would appear that Maverick is the obvious frontrunner to advance.

Will Maverick win the tournament? Will he earn his job back? I honestly have no idea, but it would be kind of cruel to keep the guy around to turn his actual real-life firing into a storyline, just to kick him in his ass on the way out the door. Not to mention the creative stupidity of only giving the audience one emotional thread to follow, and then completely failing to deliver on it.

Beyond that, there’s not a whole lot to speculate wildly about. Keith Lee all but demanded a title match with Johnny Gargano, Charlotte Flair has been screwing with Io and Rhea for weeks, and Adam Cole has demanded a negotiation with NXT GM William Regal next week to create a plan for dealing with Velveteen Dream.

Based on stories, it would appear that Cole and Dream will have some kind of stipulation attached. They could go the route of some type of cage to keep out outside interference from The Undisputed Era or Dexter Lumis, but usually WWE is more obvious when heading in that direction. Cole did say he wanted Dream to “disappear forever”, so I wouldn’t rule out a “Loser Leaves NXT” type of situation.

And that’s about it. We’ve got two weeks of WWE NXT television left and then be sure to join us for live coverage of NXT Takeover: In Your House on Saturday, June 7th.