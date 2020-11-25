Wednesday Is For Wrestling: 11/25 AEW Dynamite, MLW Fusion & WWE NXT Previews

Page 1 of 3

WWE NXT Preview | Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET

While WWE NXT is certainly more of a mystery, with only two matches announced at this point, the in-ring return of the “Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne could be enough to sway some viewers. Dunne competed on an episode of NXT UK last month, but he has not wrestled for the black-and-gold brand proper since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. He’ll represent Team McAfee in a ladder match against an unknown member of The Undisputed Era tonight, with the winner earning his team the advantage inside WarGames.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is a singles match between Candice LeRae and the recently returned Ember Moon. LeRae and her protege Indi Hartwell attacked Moon and Toni Storm last week, immediately after the makeshift duo picked up a tag team victory over Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. If that all sounds a bit confusing, it’s likely that this chaos is leading to the already announced WarGames match between LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart, who have yet to announce their respective teams.

And while it’s unlikely he’ll be in action tonight, fans should be VERY excited about former world champion Kevin Owens returning to NXT this evening. He’ll be joining the commentary booth as Stu Bennett (aka Wade Barrett) has the week off. KO has a long history of being excellent behind the desk, going all the way back to his time in PWG.