Wednesday Is For Wrestling: 11/25 AEW Dynamite, MLW Fusion & WWE NXT Previews

WWE NXT Preview | Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
While WWE NXT is certainly more of a mystery, with only two matches announced at this point, the in-ring return of the “Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne could be enough to sway some viewers. Dunne competed on an episode of NXT UK last month, but he has not wrestled for the black-and-gold brand proper since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. He’ll represent Team McAfee in a ladder match against an unknown member of The Undisputed Era tonight, with the winner earning his team the advantage inside WarGames.
Also scheduled for tonight’s show is a singles match between Candice LeRae and the recently returned Ember Moon. LeRae and her protege Indi Hartwell attacked Moon and Toni Storm last week, immediately after the makeshift duo picked up a tag team victory over Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. If that all sounds a bit confusing, it’s likely that this chaos is leading to the already announced WarGames match between LeRae and Shotzi Blackheart, who have yet to announce their respective teams.
And while it’s unlikely he’ll be in action tonight, fans should be VERY excited about former world champion Kevin Owens returning to NXT this evening. He’ll be joining the commentary booth as Stu Bennett (aka Wade Barrett) has the week off. KO has a long history of being excellent behind the desk, going all the way back to his time in PWG.
AEW Dynamite Preview | Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
After getting tanked in Las Vegas last week compliments of their brand new member MJF, The Inner Circle returns to business tonight as the “Demo God” Chris Jericho teams with Jake Hager to take on SCU vets Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian. This is a first-time match between Jericho and Daniels despite their nearly SIX DECADES of combined experience inside the ring, something that “Le Champion” is very excited about.
AEW has also announced another contract signing between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and his next challenger, Kenny Omega. The champ was assaulted backstage by an unknown entity last week before he could sign his name on the dotted line, but they’ll give it another go this evening.
Death Triangle is officially back, after Pentagon Jr. chose his family over Eddie Kingston last week. PAC returns to action tonight, teaming with Rey Fenix against The Butcher & The Blade.
Also announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite is a tag team match between TH2 and the newly signed Top Flight, Hikaru Shida defends the women’s world title against Anna Jay of the Dark Order, Hangman Page battles John Silver, and big Will Hobbs will be in action for the first time since betraying Cody Rhodes and joining up with Team Taz.
MLW FUSION Preview | Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
After a successful return to form last week, MLW FUSION continues tonight with the first round of the 2020 Opera Cup. In the first of two tournament matches, former world champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will take on New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s veteran Rocky Romero. Plus, IMPACT Wrestling’s TJP battles Richard Holliday.
One of the more exciting acquisitions Major League Wrestling has made in their lengthy time off is none other than the heavyweight juggernaut Calvin Tankman. The “Indestructible” star will make his FUSION debut tonight after spending the summer as a mainstay for GCW and making waves all around the indie scene. Tankman picked up three singles victories during the incredible Collective weekend in October.
Finally, we’ll get an update on the condition of MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone. Last week, Hammerstone scored an extremely quick victory over some poor soul before demanding a higher level of competition. Following the FUSION main event, he came out to confront MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, but was subsequently destroyed by CONTRA Unit and their new masked associate.
For those new to MLW FUSION you can watch the show completely free on YouTube every Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. The show still airs in its long-term spot on beIN SPORTS every Saturday as well.