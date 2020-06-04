Wednesday Night Ratings: 6/3 WWE NXT vs AEW Dynamite Numbers Are In

AEW Dynamite maintained its lead over WWE NXT this Wednesday night in both viewership and ratings in their core demographics, despite big losses for All Elite Wrestling.

Dynamite was watched by 730,000 viewers this week, down almost 100K from the week before. The show drew a 0.29 rating in adults 18-49 and was #27 on cable television for the evening.

Luckily the huge gains AEW made the week before were enough to compensate for this week’s losses, as the show still beat out WWE NXT – albeit just barely.

WWE NXT averaged 715,000 viewers on the USA Network, down just 16,000. It drew a 0.20 rating in the same demographic, which was actually up one tick from the week prior. NXT was #45 on cable.