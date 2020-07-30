7/29 Wednesday Night Ratings: WWE NXT Closes Viewership Gap As AEW Dynamite Takes A Hit

All Elite Wrestling managed to hold its lead over the WWE NXT brand on July 29, but a significant drop in viewership helped close that gap considerably.

AEW Dynamite was watched by an average of 773,000 viewers, down 8.5% from the week before. The show scored a 0.30 rating in the target 18-49 demographic, and was the #6 show on cable television for the evening.

WWE NXT, however, saw a 15% increase to 707,0000 viewers. The show drew a 0.18 rating in the same demo, up a single tick from the week before, and was #28 on cable.