Wednesday Ratings: AEW Sees Best Numbers Since January, NXT Drops

AEW Dynamite was watched by 932,000 viewers this Wednesday night with their first ever empty arena show in Jacksonville, FL, a 22% increase from the week before.
The show was actually #20 on cable television for the evening, posting a 0.35 rating in the target demographic (adults 18-49), but that number is incredibly deceiving as 18 out of the top 20 shows on Wednesday night were dedicated to COVID-19 coverage on CNN, MSNBC or Fox News.
|AEW Viewers
|AEW Rating
|NXT Viewers
|NXT Rating
|9-18-19
|1,179,000
|0.43
|9-25-19
|1,006,000
|0.32
|10-2-19
|1,409,000
|0.68
|891,000
|0.32
|10-9-19
|1,140,000
|0.46
|790,000
|0.22
|10-16-19
|1,014,000
|0.44
|712,000
|0.20
|10-23-19
|963,000
|0.45
|698,000
|0.21
|10-30-19
|759,000
|0.33
|580,000
|0.18
|11-6-19
|822,000
|0.35
|813,000
|0.30
|11-13-19
|957,000
|0.43
|750,000
|0.25
|11-20-19
|893,000
|0.39
|916,000
|0.30
|11-27-19
|663,000
|0.26
|810,000
|0.24
|12-4-19
|851,000
|0.32
|845,000
|0.29
|12-11-19
|778,000
|0.28
|778,000
|0.24
|12-18-19
|683,000
|0.25
|795,000
|0.27
|12-25-19
|831,000
|0.22
|1-1-20
|967,000
|0.36
|548,000
|0.15
|1-8-20
|947,000
|0.36
|721,000
|0.19
|1-15-20
|940,000
|0.38
|700,000
|0.21
|1-22-20
|871,000
|0.35
|769,000
|0.24
|1-29-20
|828,000
|0.34
|712,000
|0.22
|2-5-20
|928,000
|0.36
|770,000
|0.22
|2-12-20
|817,000
|0.3
|757,000
|0.24
|2-19-20
|893,000
|0.31
|794,000
|0.25
|2-26-20
|865,000
|0.3
|717,000
|0.23
|3-4-20
|906,000
|0.35
|718,000
|0.23
|3-11-20
|766,000
|0.26
|697,000
|0.21
|3-18-20
|932,000
|0.35
|542,000
|0.16