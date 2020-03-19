Wednesday Ratings: AEW Sees Best Numbers Since January, NXT Drops

AEW Dynamite was watched by 932,000 viewers this Wednesday night with their first ever empty arena show in Jacksonville, FL, a 22% increase from the week before.

The show was actually #20 on cable television for the evening, posting a 0.35 rating in the target demographic (adults 18-49), but that number is incredibly deceiving as 18 out of the top 20 shows on Wednesday night were dedicated to COVID-19 coverage on CNN, MSNBC or Fox News.