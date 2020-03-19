ProWrestling.com

Wednesday Ratings: AEW Sees Best Numbers Since January, NXT Drops

By onAEW, WWE

AEW Dynamite was watched by 932,000 viewers this Wednesday night with their first ever empty arena show in Jacksonville, FL, a 22% increase from the week before.

The show was actually #20 on cable television for the evening, posting a 0.35 rating in the target demographic (adults 18-49), but that number is incredibly deceiving as 18 out of the top 20 shows on Wednesday night were dedicated to COVID-19 coverage on CNN, MSNBC or Fox News.

 AEW ViewersAEW RatingNXT ViewersNXT Rating
9-18-191,179,0000.43
9-25-191,006,0000.32
10-2-191,409,0000.68891,0000.32
10-9-191,140,0000.46790,0000.22
10-16-191,014,0000.44712,0000.20
10-23-19963,0000.45698,0000.21
10-30-19759,0000.33580,0000.18
11-6-19822,0000.35813,0000.30
11-13-19957,0000.43750,0000.25
11-20-19893,0000.39916,0000.30
11-27-19663,0000.26810,0000.24
12-4-19851,0000.32845,0000.29
12-11-19778,0000.28778,0000.24
12-18-19683,0000.25795,0000.27
12-25-19831,0000.22
1-1-20967,0000.36548,0000.15
1-8-20947,0000.36721,0000.19
1-15-20940,0000.38700,0000.21
1-22-20871,0000.35769,0000.24
1-29-20828,0000.34712,0000.22
2-5-20928,0000.36770,0000.22
2-12-20817,0000.3757,0000.24
2-19-20893,0000.31794,0000.25
2-26-20865,0000.3717,0000.23
3-4-20906,0000.35718,0000.23
3-11-20766,0000.26697,0000.21
3-18-20932,0000.35542,0000.16
