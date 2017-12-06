ProWrestling.com
jericho vs omega
Wendy’s Weighs-In On Jericho vs Omega, Update on ROH Final Battle Ticket Sales, Brandi Rhodes Match (Video)

Fast food chain “Wendy’s”, whose Twitter account often posts wrestling related comments, posted the following when asked who will win the upcoming Chris Jericho vs Kenny Omega match at Wrestle Kingdom 12:

Update on ROH Final Battle Ticket Sales

Cody Rhodes has Tweeted the following, noting this year’s ROH Final Battle PPV is officially sold out:

Brandi Rhodes Match Video

The following is the latest “Women of Honor” match featuring Brandi Rhodes vs Rain:

