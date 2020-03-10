What Happened After Monday Night Raw Went Off The Air…

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw saw the so-called “Monday Night Messiah” Seth Rollins getting the last laugh, after delivering a Curb Stomp to Kevin Owens and assisting his flock in putting down both the Street Profits and the Viking Raiders.

It was Drew McIntyre who stood tall after Raw went off the air, however. The contender to the throne made his way out to the ring while Rollins was preaching at the live Washington D.C. crowd, and wasted very little time before leveling him with a Claymore Kick. McIntyre then cut a short promo about defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to win the WWE Championship, and set the crowd home happy.