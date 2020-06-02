What Will The Viking Raiders & The Street Profits Compete At On 6/8 WWE Raw?

In recent weeks The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits have been going back and forth with competitions on WWE Raw, but what will they do next week?
So far we have seen the two tag teams compete at basketball, axe throwing, golf, and bowling, and the scores between the two teams currently sit at 2-2. During the return episode of Raw Talk, it was confirmed that next week the two teams will compete in a decathlon.
