Atlanta Falcons star Mohamed Sanu Tweeted the following prior to today’s game:
One time for the Nature boy.. #Wooooooooo!!!! #KissStealing #JetFlying #RolexWearing #BeanTalking pic.twitter.com/IzlpTNh3pK
— Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) October 1, 2017
Chris Jericho will be holding a ‘Rock ‘N Rager At Sea’ cruise in 2018, and the event will feature musical performances as well as other entertainment attractions. Jericho posted the following on Twitter, noting the cruise is close to selling out:
It’s getting there! https://t.co/nowwHnq4Hz
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 1, 2017
GFW has released the following video, featuring Hall of Famer Gail Kim teasing the end of her in-ring career will be at this year’s Bound for Glory PPV:
