NFL Star Sports Flair Gear, Gail Kim Retirement News, Y2J

By
Nick Paglino
-
1
gail kim
(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons star Mohamed Sanu Tweeted the following prior to today’s game:

Photo Credit: YouTube.com

Chris Jericho will be holding a ‘Rock ‘N Rager At Sea’ cruise in 2018, and the event will feature musical performances as well as other entertainment attractions. Jericho posted the following on Twitter, noting the cruise is close to selling out:

(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

GFW has released the following video, featuring Hall of Famer Gail Kim teasing the end of her in-ring career will be at this year’s Bound for Glory PPV:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Previous articleA Letter to the Loyal Fans of ProWrestling.com, Seeking New Staff!
Next articleNew WWE 2K18 Entrance Videos Revealed For Kurt Angle, Batista, More
Nick Paglino
Managing Editor of ProWrestling.com. You can email him at [email protected], and follow him on Twitter at @nickypags.
SHARE

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here