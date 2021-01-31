WWE
Which Match Will Close The WWE Royal Rumble PPV Tonight?
Current plans are calling for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view to be headlined by the men’s Royal Rumble match, according to a report from PWInsider.com.
Right now the women’s Rumble match is supposed to take place somewhere in the middle of the card, which makes it likely that one of the two world championship bouts — either Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg or Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens — will open the show.
WWE Royal Rumble Live Coverage: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To Mania?
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Royal Rumble. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage, beginning with the Royal Rumble kickoff show at 6:00 PM ET. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
While you wait for the show to begin, check out our ProWrestling.com staff predictions as we break down every match set to take place on the show tonight. You can also check out Mike Killam’s 2021 Royal Rumble Tier List.
Killam’s 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Tier List (Men’s Edition)
Welcome to my first ever tier list! Today we’re taking a look at who I believe is in line to win the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble match. I opted not to include a D-Tier or an F-Tier this time around because WWE’s roster is so massive and there are so many stars nowhere near in contention to headline WrestleMania.
C-Tier: These competitors are what you might consider unlikely options to win, but it’s not entirely impossible. If WWE decided to go in a surprising direction — maybe strap a rocket ship to a fan-favorite that’s not seen as one of the “top guys” — it’s possible. Maybe.
What are we waiting for? Adam Cole has done everything there is to do in NXT. He’s arguably the most important figure in the black-and-yellow brand’s history, and certainly the leader of the brand’s most important faction. One of only two NXT triple crown champions. A former Dusty Cup winner. Seven time year-end award winner.
Plus, it’s Kyle O’Reilly’s time to shine. Unless they plan to rehash that deep indie rivalry within the next few months — and they very well may — it’s time to pull the trigger on Adam Cole’s move to the main roster. Because that’s what it is. You can call it anything you want, but that’s what it is.
Aleister Black
Any time a notable star is off television for a significant period of time heading into the Royal Rumble, you have to at least consider the possibility of WWE cashing in for the sake of the surprise. There was a short window while Paul Heyman was still in charge of things where I would have likely ranked Black a lot higher on this list, but that time has come and gone.
Big E
I would actually be all for a Big E run at the world championship, and with fans potentially returning for WrestleMania 37 he’d make a great option to face Roman Reigns. He’s got the size and strength to convincingly go toe-to-toe with the “Tribal Chief” and the first WWE crowd in over a year would go absolutely nuts rallying behind him. BUT, he’s currently in the midst of a pretty solid Intercontinental Championship reign and I can’t think of anybody I’d rather have defending that belt at WrestleMania this year.
Cesaro
Ask pretty much anyone on the WWE roster over the past decade who the most underutilized wrestler is and most of them will tell you Cesaro. His singles runs have been anything but consistent, making it difficult to take him seriously as a Royal Rumble contender, but… he did defeat Daniel Bryan one-on-one a few weeks ago.
That alone was basically enough for me to throw him in the C-Tier, but there’s still too much standing in the way to rank him any higher. He’s simply not a good fit for Reigns at the moment, and while a match against Drew McIntyre would be technically great, they would have to do a lot of work over the next three months to turn it into a major WrestleMania main event.
Karrion Kross
Do I really think WWE is going to fast-track Karrion Kross to a WrestleMania main event? No. No I don’t. But if they did want to, who in the hell is going to stop him? Not me. His presentation alone would make him an instant threat to either Reigns or McIntyre.
The Miz
Miz might be closer to winning if he hadn’t spent every week since John Morrison’s return being an over-the-top comedy character that, while some people seem to enjoy, I personally find so grating that I often mute the television or turn the channel altogether. It’s about 10% his fault, and 50% Morrison’s fault, and 140% whoever writes their promos. I’m throwing him on the C-Tier list because he’s already holding Money in the Bank and the idea of someone having that and a Rumble win in their utility belt simultaneously creates some really interesting WrestleMania scenarios.
Rey Mysterio
It looks like the Mysterios are moving on from their neverending rivalry with Seth Rollins to a new and exciting feud with… King Baron Corbin, so I wouldn’t bet the farm on the lucha legend winning. But hey, a year ago he and his son were fighting Brock Lesnar in a surprisingly great little program, so you really never know.
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #4)
It’s Royal Rumble week, making it a very important one in the wrestling world with a lot of focus being placed on all of the WWE shows, in particular. However, across the board, it was a strong week of wrestling with a real variety of shows this week.
As ever, there was a mixture in quality, with some shows knocking it out of the park while others floundered and struggled. But, it’s time to Break It Down and find out which show was the highlight for this week!
6. WWE SmackDown
This week felt like a very random episode of WWE SmackDown, one which certainly wasn’t up to the usual standards of the blue brand. The show was full of WWE Raw stars, and it was just far too random and distracting to make an impact, and it really wasn’t needed.
The strongest moments of the show were focused firmly on the blue brand stories, with the segment between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns, which was full of passion and intensity. It added an element of emotion with KO’s family connection, and that is something that only makes their match more exciting.
The Bianca Belair and Bayley match was the best bit of in-ring work on the night, but the opening and main event segments were certainly a mess. The main event was not enjoyable in the slightest and adding all of the WWE Raw stars was a one-off moment that hopefully won’t happen again soon.
5. WWE NXT
WWE NXT certainly didn’t feel like a ‘must-see’ episode this week, with a lot of matches, but very few which were overly exciting or gripping. Because of the current tournaments going on, the show was very heavy on the tag team action, and adding non-tournament tag team matches didn’t help that.
The work with the NXT Women’s Championship scene was certainly well done, with Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez both stepping up as serious challengers, which is fresh and exciting. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed and Tyler Rust continued to look strong, which is needed as the brand ushers in new stars.
The main event was solid enough, but the match didn’t quite hit the levels that it could have done. Teasing Finn Balor joining Undisputed Era is interesting, but overall there just wasn’t enough to hook people with the show.
4. WWE Raw
This show was easily the best WWE Raw of the year and was a major step up in quality from what has come so far this year. The opening segment served its purpose in developing the WWE Title storyline, which is something that was desperately needed.
The work with the women’s division was certainly messy though. The match that started as a singles bout between Shayna and Charlotte and ended as a six-woman tag had three starts overall, which wasn’t ideal. However, Ali was impressive once again with his promo as Retribution finally has a storyline that is actually interesting.
Meanwhile, Sheamus and John Morrison had a great match, and seeing Riddle run the gauntlet was great as well. Edge’s promo was masterful, showing just how good he is, and the main event was certainly a noteworthy one, with a lot of magic and pre-taped moments being bled in again. It’s something WWE can’t rely on, but every now and then it is fine.
3. AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite was a bit of a mixed bag this week, with some really impressive moments, and a few that simply weren’t that entertaining. The storyline with Cody and Shaq just isn’t that intriguing right now, and that remained the case this week.
Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston’s match was solid but nothing overly special, while The Varsity Blondes facing Chris Jericho and MJF didn’t quite set things alight either. However, the main event was an entertaining match, with The Dark Order continuing to be very fun to watch.
The women’s match between Britt Baker and Shanna was great as well, with Baker’s character continuing to be tremendous. However, the match of the night was certainly Dax Harwood facing Jungle Boy, with that being the match of the week as well, with this contest being absolutely superb.
2. WWE NXT UK
Speaking about superb matches, the main event of WWE NXT UK was another match of the week contender. The fatal four-way elimination match is one that really was gripping from start to finish. WWE gave tons of time to this match and it absolutely delivered.
All four teams brought their best to this performance and it really created an energetic and fun main event match. But across the show, there was a lot of great storytelling, from the work with Ilja Dragunov’s character to Sha Samuels looking dominant.
The show also kickstarted in an interesting manner as well with Trent Seven revealing he is going to cut weight and push for the Cruiserweight Championship. It gives Seven some clear direction while also providing an obvious rival for Jordan Devlin, which is needed.
1. IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling certainly continued its impressive streak of shots for 2021 this week. The show is proving to be very consistent with a lot of high-quality matches and wrestlers who are stepping up and making an impact. The show started well with a great promo from Rich Swann, and it continued in that standard.
Seeing Cousin Jake and Joe Doering do battle was great, and they had a nice physical bout against each other. Meanwhile, Eddie Edwards facing Brian Myers was a good match as well that had some great technical work throughout it.
The main event match was an enjoyable one with some great action taking place, and seeing Trey Miguel return was lot of fun. The show overall felt like it had a clear direction though, with every segment being important, and that made for a much more entertaining show than the rest.
