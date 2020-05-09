Which Tag Team Has The Advantage Going Into Money In The Bank, Miz & Morrison Speak Out

The Smackdown Tag Team Championships will be on the line this Sunday at WWE Money in the Bank in what should be an absolutely wild Fatal 4-Way tag team match.

It looks like the bad guys will go into the pay-per-view with a bit of added momentum, as The Miz, John Morrison and The Forgotten Sons picked up a win in an 8-man tag team match over New Day and Lucha House Party.

It was Miz who stole the win, delivering the Skull-Crushing Finale to Lince Dorado, making an unseen blind tag just seconds before Dorado nearly killed Morrison with a Poison Rana. Check out highlights from the match below, as well as a post-match interview with the former champions above.