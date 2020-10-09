Which WWE Superstars Have Been Left Out Of 2020 WWE Draft

The 2020 WWE Draft begins tonight on WWE SmackDown, but which wrestlers have been left out of the pools for both shows?

The eligible names for each night of the WWE Draft were announced earlier this week (which you can see HERE,) but there are several major names left out of those lists.

Below is the list of talents currently not part of the draft, with credit to Fightful.com for putting it together.

Becky Lynch- Is currently pregnant, therefore won’t be competing anytime soon. Was last part of the WWE Raw brand.

John Cena- Arguably the biggest name left out of the WWE Draft. He is now a part-time talent, having last appeared at WrestleMania 36 on the blue side of WWE.

Bill Goldberg- The WWE Hall Of Famer is still contracted for two matches per year, and likely will show up at some point next year. He has worked on both brands since returning to the company.

Edge- The Rated-R Superstar is currently out of action with a triceps injury. Was last on the WWE Raw brand, feuding with Randy Orton.

The Big Show- He has most recently appeared on WWE Raw, also feuding with Randy Orton as one of the ‘legends.’ Currently not a full-time roster member.

Samoa Joe- Currently part of the WWE Raw commentary team, which aren’t expected to change. Has been injured since February of this year.

Jinder Mahal- Another former United States Champion who has been injured since Spring. He was on the WWE Raw roster prior tot hat.

Sonya Deville- She lost a “loser leaves WWE” match at Summerslam against Mandy Rose. She was on the blue brand before that point.

Forgotten Sons- Haven’t been on television since the Spring due to heat on Jaxson Ryker. It is unknown if this group will return to WWE at this stage, but they were previously on WWE SmackDown.

Singh Bros.- Have not appeared since February, but were on WWE Raw beforehand.

Bo Dallas- Hasn’t wrestled since November 2019, as a member of WWE SmackDown. Was recently rumored to be WWE NXT’s mystery talent, which turned out to be Ember Moon.

Jimmy Uso- Currently out with a knee injury, but had been on the WWE SmackDown roster prior to that. Expect him to land wherever his brother goes.

Ivar- Cervical injury in August 2020. Appeared on WWE Raw prior, will likely fall wherever Erick does.

Mojo Rawley- No known injury, appeared on WWE SmackDown prior.