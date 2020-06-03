Who Emerged As The New #1 Contender To The IMPACT World Championship?

Ace Austin has an opportunity to become the youngest IMPACT World Champion in company history, after emerging victorious from a wild and winding tournament this Tuesday night.

The former X-Division Champion had more than a few tricks up his sleeve on the road to victory. After cheating his way to the finals over the past few weeks, Austin attacked fellow finalist Trey Miguel backstage just moments before their main event match.

While Austin demanded to be declared the tournament winner by forfeit, he was cut off by Trey’s long-time tag team partner in The Rascalz, Zachary Wentz, who attacked him in the ring and begged IMPACT management to sub him in as a replacement.

Wentz had already competed in a high-intensity tag team match earlier in the night, partnering with Dezmond Xavier to defeat Fallah Bahh and TJP.

That win put The Rascalz next in line for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships, but the damage done likely had a hand in Wentz’s ultimate defeat later on in the match with Austin. Check out highlights above.

It’s unknown when Austin will receive his world title shot. As reported, IMPACT World Champion Tessa Blanchard once again did not attend the most recent set of television tapings. That said, they did run an angle on Tuesday night where Moose, who claims to be the TNA World Heavyweight Champion, approached Austin and tried to convince him to challenge for the “real” title instead.